Golden chassis aids in Air India crash investigation

Think of it as a backup shell for flight recorders. If a plane's original black box is too damaged, experts move its memory module into this duplicate unit. That way, they can still power up and download all the flight info for investigation.

How it helped in the Air India crash investigation

Using the Golden Chassis (with some help from US safety officials), Indian investigators pulled out 49 hours of flight data and two hours of cockpit audio—even though one recorder was too far gone.

This tech doesn't just solve mysteries; it helps make flying safer by giving experts what they need to learn from accidents and prevent future ones.