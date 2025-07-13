Next Article
Himachal government allocates funds for rain-hit constituencies
After heavy monsoon rains caused major damage across Himachal Pradesh, the state government is stepping in with financial help.
Each of the worst-affected assembly constituencies will get ₹2 crore for repairs, plus an extra ₹50 lakh for every constituency to help fix roads, bridges, and other essential infrastructure damaged since June 20.
Floods, landslides have been devastating—92 people have lost their lives
The floods and landslides have been devastating—92 people have lost their lives. Mandi district was hit hardest.
On top of that, countless roads are damaged, with losses topping ₹750 crore.
Restoration work is still ongoing, including efforts to bring back drinking water schemes.
For local communities trying to rebuild, this aid can make a real difference.