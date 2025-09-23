Trump warns against paracetamol use during pregnancy over autism risk
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has advised pregnant women to avoid taking Tylenol, a brand name for paracetamol, citing unproven links between the painkiller and autism. "Don't take Tylenol. Don't take it," he said at a news conference at the White House alongside Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also proposed adding a label to paracetamol warning of potential increased risks of autism and ADHD in children.
Vaccine controversy
Trump questions medical consensus on childhood vaccines
Autism has no known single cause, although it is believed to be related to a combination of genetic and environmental factors, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. In the same news conference, Trump also questioned the medical consensus on childhood vaccines. He suggested that measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccinations should be given separately instead of as a combined shot. "This is based on what I feel. The mumps, measles—the three should be taken separately," he said.
Expert opinion
Medical experts slam Trump's statements
His statements have been met with criticism from medical bodies such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG). ACOG President Steven J Fleischman called the link between paracetamol and autism "irresponsible." Medical professionals have warned that although some studies have shown evidence of a connection between paracetamol and neurological disorders like autism, more thorough studies have not revealed any link and that the causation remains unproven.
Brand
Tylenol issues statement
After Trump's announcement, Tylenol acknowledged on Instagram that followers "may have questions about conflicting information" from recent media attention. "What we can tell you is: credible, independent scientific data continues to show no proven link between taking acetaminophen and autism. Medical and public organizations agree," it said. The British health regulator MHRA also said there is no evidence linking the two. Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) backed the view, reconfirming that the drug is safe for use in pregnancy.
Regulatory update
FDA updates guidelines on paracetamol use during pregnancy
The FDA has since updated its guidelines to reflect a "correlation" between paracetamol use and autism. However, it stopped short of establishing a causal relationship, citing "contrary studies in the scientific literature." The FDA also noted that acetaminophen (another generic name for paracetamol) is the only over-the-counter drug approved for treating fevers during pregnancy, "and high fevers in pregnant women can pose a risk to their children."