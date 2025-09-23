Trump warns against paracetamol use during pregnancy over autism risk 

United States President Donald Trump has advised pregnant women to avoid taking Tylenol, a brand name for paracetamol, citing unproven links between the painkiller and autism. "Don't take Tylenol. Don't take it," he said at a news conference at the White House alongside Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also proposed adding a label to paracetamol warning of potential increased risks of autism and ADHD in children.

Vaccine controversy Trump questions medical consensus on childhood vaccines Autism has no known single cause, although it is believed to be related to a combination of genetic and environmental factors, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. In the same news conference, Trump also questioned the medical consensus on childhood vaccines. He suggested that measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccinations should be given separately instead of as a combined shot. "This is based on what I feel. The mumps, measles—the three should be taken separately," he said.

Expert opinion Medical experts slam Trump's statements His statements have been met with criticism from medical bodies such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG). ACOG President Steven J Fleischman called the link between paracetamol and autism "irresponsible." Medical professionals have warned that although some studies have shown evidence of a connection between paracetamol and neurological disorders like autism, more thorough studies have not revealed any link and that the causation remains unproven.

Brand Tylenol issues statement After Trump's announcement, Tylenol acknowledged on Instagram that followers "may have questions about conflicting information" from recent media attention. "What we can tell you is: credible, independent scientific data continues to show no proven link between taking acetaminophen and autism. Medical and public organizations agree," it said. The British health regulator MHRA also said there is no evidence linking the two. Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) backed the view, reconfirming that the drug is safe for use in pregnancy.