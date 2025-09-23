'Sit down': Siddaramaiah loses cool at Dasara inauguration, scolds audience

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lost his temper during the inauguration of the Mysuru Dasara festival on Monday. He was seen pointing toward the audience and scolding some people for their alleged unruly behavior. "Can't you sit for a little while? Sit down. Who is that? If I tell you once, don't you understand? Why did you even come here? You should have stayed at home," he said in Kannada.

“Why come if you can’t sit and listen to my speech for 1/2 hr ? Aey police, stop them from leaving” 😂😂#MysuruDasara2025 #Dasara pic.twitter.com/s3VwepyBhs — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) September 22, 2025

Controversial guest Controversy over choice of chief guest The festival was inaugurated by Banu Mushtaq. The choice of Mushtaq as the chief guest had sparked controversy after an old video of her expressing reservations about worshipping the Kannada language as "Goddess Bhuvaneshwari" went viral. Critics alleged her statements were "anti-Hindu" and "anti-Kannada." The case even reached the Supreme Court after a petition was filed seeking to stop her from inaugurating the festivities. However, the court ruled that a secular state cannot bar a dignitary from attending state-sponsored activities.

Festival defense Dasara festival for all religions, castes: Siddaramaiah Siddaramaiah defended the decision to invite Mushtaq, calling Dasara a festival for all religions and castes. "Dasara is not a festival of any one religion or caste, it is a festival of all," he said. He also emphasized that while Mushtaq may be a Muslim woman by birth, she is first and foremost a human being deserving love and respect without hate based on caste or religion.