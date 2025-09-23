Kerala BJP councilor found hanging; CPI(M) alleges party negligence 

A political controversy has erupted after the alleged suicide of K Anil Kumar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councilor in Thiruvananthapuram . Kumar was found hanging at his ward council office on September 20. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) has called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, especially since he had earlier written about financial issues with his cooperative society in a suicide note.

Political implications BJP denies allegations CPI(M) district secretary and MLA V Joy has raised questions over Kumar's reference to "our people" in his note. Joy said this was directed toward his BJP colleagues. He alleged that the BJP leadership's inaction led to Kumar's death, saying, "He says he helped everyone but no one helped him." The BJP has denied these allegations, with leader V Muraleedharan saying the note referred to members of the cooperative society and not the party.

Financial disputes Kumar felt abandoned by his party during crisis: Joy Joy has also accused BJP leaders of evading loan repayments, leading to massive debt for the Valiyasala Farm Tour Society, which Kumar headed. He claimed that Kumar sought political and financial support from the BJP state leadership but was ignored. Joy also alleged that Kumar felt abandoned by his party during a personal crisis. "The councillor also signalled his isolation in the BJP by setting aside ₹10,000 in a sealed envelope to pay for his funeral," Joy said.