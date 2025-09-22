Kerala journalists condemn BJP chief for snapping at woman reporter
What's the story
The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar for his behavior toward a female journalist. The incident occurred when the journalist asked Chandrasekhar about the recent death of K Anil Kumar, a BJP councilor who was found hanging in his office. In a viral video, Chandrasekhar is seen getting angry and telling the journalist she shouldn't ask questions.
Disrespectful exchange
What exactly happened
Chandrasekhar asked the journalist which channel she represented, and upon learning that she worked for Kairali, the official party channel of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), he aggressively told her not to ask questions. He used the Malayalam word "Nee" ("You"), which is considered disrespectful in this context. The video has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from journalist bodies and social media users alike.
Unnatural death case
Anil Kumar's death
Kumar, the deceased BJP councillor, was also the president of a cooperative society, and reportedly had financial problems with the society. The police have registered a case of unnatural death. The BJP has alleged that Anil Kumar's death was part of a conspiracy involving CPI(M) and the police. However, CPI(M) dismissed this claim, pointing out that his suicide note mentions only that "their own people" did not support him and makes no reference to the party or police.