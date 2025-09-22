Kerala journalists condemn BJP chief for snapping at woman reporter 

Chandrasekhar asked the journalist which channel she represented, and upon learning that she worked for Kairali, the official party channel of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), he aggressively told her not to ask questions. He used the Malayalam word "Nee" ("You"), which is considered disrespectful in this context. The video has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from journalist bodies and social media users alike.

Unnatural death case

Anil Kumar's death

Kumar, the deceased BJP councillor, was also the president of a cooperative society, and reportedly had financial problems with the society. The police have registered a case of unnatural death. The BJP has alleged that Anil Kumar's death was part of a conspiracy involving CPI(M) and the police. However, CPI(M) dismissed this claim, pointing out that his suicide note mentions only that "their own people" did not support him and makes no reference to the party or police.