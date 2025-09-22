'Give up...foreign jet': Kejriwal jabs Modi on buy Swadeshi call 

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's call to buy indigenous products. In a post on X, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader asked PM Modi why he doesn't practice what he preaches by using Swadeshi products himself. "The foreign aircraft you travel on daily, why not give it up?" he wrote in Hindi.

Critique continued 'People expect action, not sermons' Kejriwal also asked PM Modi why he doesn't shut down American companies in India if he is serious about promoting Swadeshi. He said, "Why don't you take some action too? People expect action from their prime minister, not sermons." This comes after PM Modi's address to the nation on Sunday, urging citizens to embrace self-reliance and reduce dependence on foreign goods.

Twitter Post Kejriwal's statement on X प्रधान मंत्री जी, आप चाहते हैं कि जनता स्वदेशी इस्तेमाल करे।



आप ख़ुद स्वदेशी इस्तेमाल करना शुरू कीजिए? जिस विदेशी जहाज़ से रोज़ घूमते हैं, उसे छोड़ दीजिए? सारा दिन जितने विदेशी समान इस्तेमाल करते हैं, उन्हें छोड़ दीजिए।



आप भारत में काम कर रही चार अमेरिकी कंपनियों को बंद कर… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 22, 2025

GST announcement PM announces GST 2.0 during address During his address, PM Modi announced a major overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), billed 'GST 2.0.' The new framework has two main tax rates of 5% and 18%, with ultra-luxury and sin goods attracting a 40% tax. He called the rollout a "GST saving festival," saying it would ease consumer burdens while promoting domestic consumption and production.

Festival message PM links Navratri to self-reliance PM Modi also took to X on Monday to share his Navratri message, linking the festival to self-reliance. He wrote, "This time, the auspicious occasion of Navratri is very special. Along with the GST savings festival, the mantra of self-reliance will gain new energy during this period." The PM urged collective efforts toward a developed and self-reliant India.