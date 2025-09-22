'Give up...foreign jet': Kejriwal jabs Modi on buy Swadeshi call 

LOADING...
Kejriwal asked PM Modi to stop using foreign-made aircraft

By Snehil Singh
Sep 22, 2025
02:11 pm
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to buy indigenous products. In a post on X, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader asked PM Modi why he doesn't practice what he preaches by using Swadeshi products himself. "The foreign aircraft you travel on daily, why not give it up?" he wrote in Hindi.

'People expect action, not sermons'

Kejriwal also asked PM Modi why he doesn't shut down American companies in India if he is serious about promoting Swadeshi. He said, "Why don't you take some action too? People expect action from their prime minister, not sermons." This comes after PM Modi's address to the nation on Sunday, urging citizens to embrace self-reliance and reduce dependence on foreign goods.

PM announces GST 2.0 during address

During his address, PM Modi announced a major overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), billed 'GST 2.0.' The new framework has two main tax rates of 5% and 18%, with ultra-luxury and sin goods attracting a 40% tax. He called the rollout a "GST saving festival," saying it would ease consumer burdens while promoting domestic consumption and production.

PM links Navratri to self-reliance

PM Modi also took to X on Monday to share his Navratri message, linking the festival to self-reliance. He wrote, "This time, the auspicious occasion of Navratri is very special. Along with the GST savings festival, the mantra of self-reliance will gain new energy during this period." The PM urged collective efforts toward a developed and self-reliant India.

