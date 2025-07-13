Next Article
Madhya Pradesh boosts Ladli Behna scheme benefits
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav just announced a special Raksha Bandhan gift—₹250—for over 1.2 crore women enrolled in the Ladli Behna scheme, with money hitting accounts before August 9.
After Diwali, monthly support will rise from ₹1,250 to ₹1,500 per woman and is set to reach ₹3,000 in the future.
Women welfare focus ahead of festivals
This move is part of a bigger push to help women become more financially independent through direct cash transfers.
The Ladli Behna scheme has already played a big role in supporting women at the grassroots level and was key in last year's election win for the BJP.
With extra perks like LPG subsidies and pension credits also rolling out, it's clear that women's welfare is front and center—especially around festivals like Rakhi and Diwali.