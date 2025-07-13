Madhya Pradesh boosts Ladli Behna scheme benefits

Women welfare focus ahead of festivals

This move is part of a bigger push to help women become more financially independent through direct cash transfers.

The Ladli Behna scheme has already played a big role in supporting women at the grassroots level and was key in last year's election win for the BJP.

With extra perks like LPG subsidies and pension credits also rolling out, it's clear that women's welfare is front and center—especially around festivals like Rakhi and Diwali.