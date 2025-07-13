Next Article
Thunderstorms cool down heatwave in Chennai
Chennai got a much-needed break from the heat wave on Saturday evening as thunderstorms rolled in after the temperature peaked at around 38°C, bringing showers to areas like Tiruvallur, Chembarambakkam, and Poonamallee.
Some spots saw up to 3cm of rain—definitely a relief.
Sunday's weather forecast
The cool-down is welcome, but Sunday's forecast still calls for highs near 37-38°C plus sticky humidity and warmer nights.
Evening showers should help, but it's smart to stay hydrated, plan outdoor stuff for cooler hours, and keep an umbrella handy—Chennai's July weather is all about balancing sun and sudden rain.