Next Article
J&K administration bars parties from martyrs' graveyard
On Martyrs's Day, the Srinagar administration has stopped all political parties—including the National Conference—from visiting Mazar-e-Shuhada to pay tribute to 22 Kashmiris killed in 1931.
The day is a big deal in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the fight for rights against Dogra rule.
J&K Police's announcement
J&K Police have announced that gatherings at Khawaja Bazar, Nowhatta are off-limits this year.
They're asking people to respect these rules and have warned that breaking them could lead to legal trouble—aiming to keep things peaceful during this sensitive time.