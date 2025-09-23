Hamas publicly executes 3 men for allegedly collaborating with Israel

Hamas-led authorities in Gaza have executed three men accused of collaborating with Israel , a Palestinian official said, according to a report by The Times of Israel. The executions were carried out by the "Joint Operations Room of the Palestinian resistance" on Sunday, the official confirmed. A video, circulated on social media, showed a masked man warning "all collaborators" before the men were shot in front of a crowd.

Deterrent message Executions meant to send clear message, Palestinian official says The Palestinian security official said the executions were meant to send "a clear message and serve as a deterrent to anyone tempted to collaborate with the occupation." The video in question shows three men, kneeling and blindfolded, being kicked onto their fronts and shot in front of a crowd. Reuters confirmed Gaza City as the site based on the buildings, gas station, road layout, and signs in the video, which matched file and satellite photos of the area.

Rising opposition Hamas's rivals in Gaza According to residents and those close to Hamas, two years into the war and with Hamas under unrelenting Israeli military pressure, small bands of armed Palestinians opposing the group have emerged in numerous sections of Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had publicly said in June that Israel was arming clans that oppose Hamas, without identifying them. Per Times of Israel, the most prominent anti-Hamas rebel is Yasser Abu Shabab, based in Rafah, southern Gaza, an area controlled by Israel.

Ongoing struggle Hamas may be weak but it can quickly suppress rivals Analysts from Israel watching Palestinian affairs believe that while Hamas is weakened, it could quickly suppress rival groups if a ceasefire were reached. However, the ongoing war makes it difficult for them to do so, as these groups operate in Israeli-controlled parts of Gaza. Abu Shabab's armed group recently advertised for recruits with police and security experience, promising monthly salaries between NIS 3,000 and NIS 5,000 ($890-$1,500).