Dinesh Karthik appointed Team India captain for Hong Kong Sixes

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is set to lead Team India in the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes tournament. The event, featuring 12 teams, will be held between November 7 and 9 in Hong Kong. Karthik will be joined by his former teammate R Ashwin in this exciting cricketing competition. Meanwhile, the rest of Team India's squad is yet to be announced.

Captain's statement 'An absolute honor leading Team India' On his appointment as captain, Karthik said, "It is an absolute honor leading Team India at the Hong Kong Sixes." He added that he looks forward to leading a group of players with incredible records, and together, they will aim to bring joy to fans by playing fearless and entertaining cricket.

Enhanced competition Burji Shroff welcomes Karthik Cricket Hong Kong Chairperson Burji Shroff welcomed Karthik as Team India's captain for the tournament. "We are thrilled to welcome Dinesh Karthik as the captain of Team India for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. His leadership and wealth of experience will add immense value to the competition, and we are confident that his presence will attract fans from across the globe to witness this spectacular cricketing festival," said Shroff.

Career transition Karthik played SA20 this year Karthik, who retired from Indian cricket after the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, featured in SA20 this year. He then transitioned into coaching with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). His stint as batting coach and mentor was instantly successful as RCB won their maiden IPL title. Karthik has represented India across formats, playing 26 Tests, 94 ODIs, and 60 T20Is.