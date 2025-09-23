Legendary English umpire Dickie Bird passes away at 92

Dickie Bird, one of the most iconic umpires in cricket history, has passed away at the age of 92. The Yorkshire County Cricket Club confirmed his demise, stating he died peacefully at home. Bird was known for his illustrious career as an international umpire from 1973 to 1996. As per ESPNcricinfo, he officiated in a total of 66 Tests and 69 ODIs during this period.

Career transition Bird's journey in cricket Bird's cricketing journey began as a top-order batter for Yorkshire in 1956. He also played for Leicestershire before transitioning into umpiring. Bird, whose First-Class playing career was stalled by an injury, became one of the most recognizable figures in cricket as an international umpire. In 2014, he was appointed president of his home county, Yorkshire.

Enduring impact Bird earned MBE, OBE Bird's contribution to cricket was recognized with an MBE in 1986 and an OBE in 2012. The Yorkshire County Cricket Club released a statement expressing their "profound sadness" over Bird's passing while also paying tribute to him as "the most famous and popular official in the game's history." Notably, Bird also officiated at three World Cup finals during his career, "earning admiration from players and fans alike for his integrity, humor, and unique style."

Wider influence A legacy of joy and humility Beyond his umpiring duties, Bird was a man of the people, known for his humility and warmth. He was a regular at Yorkshire matches, where he would interact with fans and players alike. "He will be truly missed by all at the Club, having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here, and will be remembered as one of the greatest characters in Yorkshire's history," added the statement.