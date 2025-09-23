Asia Cup 2025: Can Bangladesh break India's dominance?

India will take on Bangladesh in the fourth Super Fours match of the Asia Cup 2025. The match is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. So far, India have been unbeaten in the tournament, winning all four of their matches, including a recent victory over Pakistan by six wickets. Here is the preview of the upcoming game.

Match stats Pitch report and other details The Dubai International Stadium has a reputation for being neutral, offering equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. It offers good bounce and carry initially, but could slow down in the middle overs. Spinners have been dominant at the venue in the ongoing tourney. The match, which will get underway at 8:00pm IST, will be telecast live on Sony Sports Networks in India, with live streaming available on FanCode and Sony LIV apps/websites.

H2H Presenting the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, the Indian cricket team has a 16-1 win-loss record against Bangladesh in T20I cricket. Their only defeat was in the first of the three-match series in 2019. India then bounced back to win the second and third matches. Last year, India swept Bangladesh 3-0 in the T20I series at home. The Tigers would be raring to improve this record.

BAN vs IND Bangladesh eye another upset Bangladesh recently pulled off a major upset in the Super Fours by defeating Sri Lanka by four wickets, a nail-biting finish that went down to the last over. Overall, they have won three of their four matches in the tourney. Meanwhile, India have been a force to reckon with as they have thrived across all departments.

Information Injury scare Litton Das Bangladesh face a major injury scare ahead of this game. Captain Litton Das suffered a back strain during a training session at the ICC Academy Ground on September 22. If Litton is ruled out, it would leave a major void in the team's leadership. The BCB has not named a deputy for the tournament, leaving uncertainty over who would lead the side in his absence. Meanwhile, Parvez Hossain Emon might get a go in the XI if Litton is unavailable.

XIs Here are the probable XIs Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk)/Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman. India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.