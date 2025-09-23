Asia Cup: Injury scare for Bangladesh as Litton Das struggles

Bangladesh face an injury scare ahead of their Super Four clash against India. Captain Litton Das suffered a back strain during a training session at the ICC Academy Ground on September 22. The injury occurred when he felt discomfort on the left side of his waist while attempting a square cut in the nets. He withdrew from the session after being assessed by team physio Bayzid ul Islam.

Assessment Medical assessment awaited A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official told Cricbuzz, "We will have a look at him (Litton) today because from outside he looks quite okay, but we need to conduct a medical assessment before making a final call." While Litton didn't show any major signs of discomfort after the incident, his absence would be a huge loss for Bangladesh.

Leadership void Leadership void for Bangladesh If Litton is ruled out, it would leave a major void in the team's leadership. The BCB has not named a deputy for the tournament, leaving uncertainty over who would lead the side in his absence. Bangladesh started their Super Four campaign on a high note with a convincing victory over Sri Lanka, despite facing an injury scare with Litton Das.