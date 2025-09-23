Asia Cup: Injury scare for Bangladesh as Litton Das struggles
What's the story
Bangladesh face an injury scare ahead of their Super Four clash against India. Captain Litton Das suffered a back strain during a training session at the ICC Academy Ground on September 22. The injury occurred when he felt discomfort on the left side of his waist while attempting a square cut in the nets. He withdrew from the session after being assessed by team physio Bayzid ul Islam.
Assessment
Medical assessment awaited
A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official told Cricbuzz, "We will have a look at him (Litton) today because from outside he looks quite okay, but we need to conduct a medical assessment before making a final call." While Litton didn't show any major signs of discomfort after the incident, his absence would be a huge loss for Bangladesh.
Leadership void for Bangladesh
If Litton is ruled out, it would leave a major void in the team's leadership. The BCB has not named a deputy for the tournament, leaving uncertainty over who would lead the side in his absence. Bangladesh started their Super Four campaign on a high note with a convincing victory over Sri Lanka, despite facing an injury scare with Litton Das.
Information
Litton's run in this tourney
Litton has been guilty of throwing away his starts in the tournament. After scoring a match-winning 59 against Hong Kong in Bangladesh's opener, he made 28 against Sri Lanka. This was followed by a nine versus Afghanistan and 23 versus Sri Lanka.