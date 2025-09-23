Quinton de Kock owns these milestones in ODI cricket 

South African cricketer Quinton de Kock has announced his return from One-Day International (ODI) retirement. He will be part of both the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming Pakistan tour in October. De Kock had previously retired from 50-over cricket after the 2023 ODI World Cup , with his last white-ball match for South Africa being the 2024 T20 World Cup final in Barbados. On this note, we look at de Kock's stellar numbers in the ODI format.

Career stats Over 6,770 runs in the format De Kock has played 155 ODIs, scoring 6,770 runs at an average of 45.74 and a strike rate of 96.64. As per ESPNcricinfo, his tally of 6,767 ODI as a designated keeper is the most for a South African, and the fifth most for any player overall. De Kock also holds the record for the most runs as a keeper while opening in ODIs (6683). He is only behind Australian legend Adam Gilchrist (9200) in this regard.

Centuries 21 centuries in ODIs De Kock owns 21 ODI centuries, the joint-third most for any South African alongside Herschelle Gibbs. Only Hashim Amla (27) and AB de Villiers (25) have scored more ODI tons for South Africa. Meanwhile, QDK is only behind Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara in terms of designated keepers with the most ODI hundreds. Sangakkara has 23 tons in this regard. De Kock also has 30 fifties in the format.

WC A record-breaking 2023 WC De Kock hammered 594 runs from 10 matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at a sublime average of 59.40. These are the most runs by a keeper in an ODI tournament. Meanwhile, no other Proteas batter has breached the 500-run mark in a WC edition. It must be noted that de Kock clocked four tons in the 2023 tournament. Only India's Rohit Sharma (5 in 2019) has scored more hundreds in a WC edition.

Information De Kock only behind Dhoni De Kock smashed a career-best 113-ball 178 in the 2016 Centurion ODI against Australia. Only India's MS Dhoni boasts a better individual ODI score as a designated keeper (183* vs Sri Lanka, 2005). Meanwhile, the Proteas star's 178 is still the third-highest individual ODI score by a SA batter.