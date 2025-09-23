R Ashwin registers for ILT20 auction with massive base price

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has registered for the upcoming season of the International League T20 (ILT20). The move comes after his recent retirement from international cricket and the IPL. Notably, Ashwin has set a base price of $120,000 (approximately ₹99 lakh) for the ILT20 auction, which is scheduled to take place in Dubai on October 1. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is the highest base price for any player at the inaugural ILT20 auction.

Auction details Ashwin's participation in ILT20 auction confirmed Ashwin's participation in the ILT20 auction comes after months of speculation about his involvement with league officials and franchise representatives since August. The 2025 IPL season was a homecoming for Ashwin as he was bought by the Chennai Super Kings during the mega auction. However, it was an underwhelming season for both him and the franchise. Ashwin subsequently retired from the league.

Tournament format Key details about the ILT20 auction The ILT20 is holding its first-ever player auction for season four on October 1, 2025, in Dubai. The tournament window runs from December to January, giving strategic scheduling advantages for high-profile players seeking participation before international commitments. This year, the franchises will have one right-to-match (RTM) card but can only use it to buy back a UAE player who was part of their development squad or the 2025 squad.