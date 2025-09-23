Yuvraj Singh questioned by ED in money laundering case

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) in a money laundering case linked to an online betting app, 1xBet. The questioning was part of a wider investigation into illegal betting platforms that are allegedly evading taxes and duping people. Other celebrities, including Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, have been questioned, and Sonu Sood has been summoned as part of this probe.

Legal proceedings Who else has been questioned Singh, 43, was questioned by the investigating officer of the case who recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He arrived at the agency's office in central Delhi around noon with his legal team. An influencer named Anveshi Jain also appeared before the ED for questioning in this case.

Probe details What is the 1xBet betting app The investigation into the operations of the 1xBet betting app is part of a wider probe against such platforms on allegations of duping people and evading taxes. According to information available on its website, Curacao-registered 1xBet claims to be a global bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand's customers can bet on thousands of sporting events through its website and app available in 70 languages.

Future inquiries More celebrities are likely to be questioned More sportspersons, movie actors, online influencers, and celebrities are likely to be questioned by the ED in this probe. The agency may also soon start the process of attaching assets of those found using the alleged proceeds of crime from promotional activities for this app. A chargesheet will be filed before a court later on.

Inquiry specifics ED is probing these aspects The ED is probing how these celebrities were contacted by the betting company for endorsement, who their nodal persons for contact in India were, and the mode and place of payment. The agency is also asking them if they knew online betting and gaming was illegal in India. They have been asked to provide copies of contracts and all relevant email/paper documentation with 1xBet.