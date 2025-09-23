Parag Tyagi reveals wife Shefali Jariwala's final moments

Actor Parag Tyagi recently opened up about the last moments with his wife, actor Shefali Jariwala . In a podcast on his newly launched YouTube channel, he recalled that he had a premonition that something bad was going to happen on the day of her death. He recalled how he received a call from home saying she was unwell and struggling to breathe while he was out walking their pets.

Tragic incident Breathing came in and went out, but... Tyagi said, "Breathing ek ya do bar aayi, lekin body puri chhod chuki thi, main utha nahi pa raha tha." He added that when they reached the hospital, the doctor declared Jariwala dead. "CPR mouth-to-mouth deke thodi si breathing lagi, awaz bhi aayi, but phir unhone kaha cornea move nahi kar raha hai," he said.

Fond memories 'We never know what will happen and when' Tyagi also shared how his wife used to plan for the future. "No, no, let's wait a little more; more money will come, then we can do everything easily," she would say when he asked her to do everything right away. "We never know what will happen and when," he said, reflecting on the unpredictable nature of time.

Emotional tribute 'She had such a passion for...' Tyagi further added, "There were so many things we still wanted to do." "In life, we plan so much, what to earn, what to achieve, but in the end, it all slips away from our hands." He also spoke about how Jariwala left behind everything she loved collecting. "She had such a passion for surrounding herself with beautiful things, and now it's all just left as it was."