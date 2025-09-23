HYBE, creator of BTS, opens India office for music expansion

HYBE , the global entertainment giant behind K-pop sensation BTS , has officially launched its Indian subsidiary. The new venture, dubbed HYBE India, was announced today and is based in Mumbai . This marks the fifth international expansion for HYBE after Japan, the US, Latin America, and China. The move has already created a buzz among fans worldwide.

Strategic vision HYBE India aims to connect local voices to global stage HYBE India will serve as a strategic bridge between the Indian market and the global music/content ecosystem. The company's mission is "Where voices of India become global stories." This initiative is part of HYBE's "multi-home, multi-genre" strategy that aims to build businesses according to regional cultures and audiences. The company said Mumbai was chosen for its cultural significance in Bollywood films, modern art, and performing arts.

Talent development Local talent to get global platform under new venture HYBE India will focus on discovering and nurturing local talent, giving them a platform to reach global audiences. The company plans to launch a localized artist training and development program through auditions. It will also support the regional activities of HYBE Music Group artists. This way, HYBE India hopes to seamlessly connect India's music scene with the world stage.