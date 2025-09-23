Emraan Hashmi-Disha Patani's 'Awarapan 2' starts production in Bangkok

The much-anticipated film Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani , is set to begin its production in Bangkok . The majority of the movie will be shot there, with music being a key highlight. The release date is confirmed for April 3, 2026. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films, this sequel to the 2007 hit Awarapan promises an intense love story.

Filming details Over 50% of the film will be shot here According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, "Awarapan 2 is set to go on floors this week in Bangkok with the two leads Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani." "The duo, along with the ensemble, will be stationed in Bangkok for a month." "It's a marathon schedule where over 50% of the film will be shot."

Music focus Music will be a key highlight of the film The source further shared that the entire conflict of Awarapan 2 unfolds in Bangkok, Thailand. The team is planning to extensively film at real locations across the city. Reports suggest that producer Bhatt is heavily invested in crafting a hit soundtrack for the sequel. "Music is an important part of the Awarapan franchise, and the sequel won't disappoint the fans," added the source.