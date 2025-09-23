Why Kolkata has been flooded after overnight rainfall 

Kolkata has been hit by unprecedented rainfall, which started after midnight and continued till early Tuesday. The city received 247.4mm of rain between 8:30am on Monday and 8:30am on Tuesday, which is more than what the city received in the first 22 days of September. From September 1 to September 22, Kolkata received 178.6 mm of rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that this amount is 2,663% higher than the long-term average for Kolkata.

City impact Widespread flooding across Kolkata The heavy rainfall has resulted in widespread flooding across Kolkata and its suburbs. Streets and homes were inundated, leading to traffic snarls and public transport disruptions. Train services in the Sealdah south section were suspended due to waterlogged tracks, while metro services on the Blue Line were also affected. Several schools remained closed as a precautionary measure.

Casualties reported Seven deaths reported due to electrocution The heavy rainfall has also led to several rain-related incidents, including electrocution deaths. Nine people have reportedly died due to such incidents. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim have urged residents to stay indoors amid the ongoing weather crisis. The mayor has warned that it may take at least 12 hours for normalcy to return if no further rains occur.

Upcoming weather More heavy rainfall expected in south Bengal The IMD has predicted more heavy rainfall in south Bengal, including Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura districts, till Wednesday. The current weather conditions are due to a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal. This system is likely to remain in the region for another 24 hours, according to meteorological forecasts.