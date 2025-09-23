Gemini AI starts rolling out to Google TVs

Google has announced the launch of its advanced AI chatbot, Gemini , for compatible models, starting with TCL's QM9K series TVs. The integration of Gemini into Google TV will expand to other TVs and streaming boxes running on Google TV later this year. This move follows the tech giant's recent decision to waive the membership fee for Gemini in Chrome and introduce new browser features last week.

Enhanced interaction Gemini can help you find shows based on vague descriptions Gemini on Google TV will carry forward the same basic commands that have been part of Google Assistant for years. However, it will also allow users to engage in "free-flowing conversations" with the AI-powered assistant. This means you can look for shows based on specific details or vague descriptions, or even ask for a recap if you're a few episodes behind on a series you're watching.

Broader use Gemini can answer your general knowledge questions too Beyond just helping you find something to watch, Gemini on Google TV can answer a range of questions. Once activated by saying "Hey Google" or pressing the mic button on your TV remote, you can ask broader questions like "why do volcanoes erupt?" or "what's a dessert I can make in less than an hour?" The assistant will give text responses that are read aloud and suggest related YouTube videos.