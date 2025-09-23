France, 5 other nations recognize Palestinian statehood at UN summit
What's the story
France and five other countries have officially recognized Palestinian statehood. The announcement was made at a high-level summit ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in New York, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia. The five other countries that joined the recognition are Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, and Monaco. This brings the total number of nations recognizing Palestine to over 147 out of 193 United Nations member states.
Leaders' addresses
Macron, Sanchez address summit on Palestinian statehood
French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the summit, stating, "We have gathered here because the time has come," emphasizing the need to revive the long-delayed two-state solution to end the Israel-Palestine conflict. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in his comments, highlighted that a two-state solution isn't possible amid what he called genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israel continues its war in Gaza, where more than 65,300 Palestinians have been killed and the enclave has been turned into rubble.
Abbas's statement
Abbas calls for full UN membership
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas praised the countries recognizing Palestine, calling for full UN membership. He spoke via video due to visa issues with the United States government. The summit was boycotted by Israel and the US, with Israeli UN ambassador Danny Danon dismissing it as a "circus." Despite widespread recognition, full UN membership requires support from the Security Council, where the US has vetoed Palestine's bid.
Guterres's support
Guterres backs 2-state solution, Saudi Arabia condemns Israel
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his support for a two-state solution, calling Palestinian statehood "a right, not a reward." Saudi Arabia's foreign minister thanked Macron and Guterres for their efforts toward peace. He condemned Israeli actions in Gaza and the West Bank as threats to regional stability. The United States has criticized Western nations for recognizing Palestine, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying it would embolden Hamas.
Recognition impact
Palestinian recognition offers practical support
Sultan Barakat of Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar said Palestinian recognition is more than symbolic, offering "some real, practical support to the cause of Palestine." The issue will be a key topic at the upcoming UNGA, with over 140 world leaders attending. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly stated he will not allow the formation of a Palestinian state. Last September, the UNGA passed a resolution calling on Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territory within a year.