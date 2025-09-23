France, 5 other nations recognize Palestinian statehood at UN summit

France and five other countries have officially recognized Palestinian statehood. The announcement was made at a high-level summit ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in New York, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia. The five other countries that joined the recognition are Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, and Monaco. This brings the total number of nations recognizing Palestine to over 147 out of 193 United Nations member states.

Leaders' addresses Macron, Sanchez address summit on Palestinian statehood French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the summit, stating, "We have gathered here because the time has come," emphasizing the need to revive the long-delayed two-state solution to end the Israel-Palestine conflict. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in his comments, highlighted that a two-state solution isn't possible amid what he called genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israel continues its war in Gaza, where more than 65,300 Palestinians have been killed and the enclave has been turned into rubble.

Abbas's statement Abbas calls for full UN membership Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas praised the countries recognizing Palestine, calling for full UN membership. He spoke via video due to visa issues with the United States government. The summit was boycotted by Israel and the US, with Israeli UN ambassador Danny Danon dismissing it as a "circus." Despite widespread recognition, full UN membership requires support from the Security Council, where the US has vetoed Palestine's bid.

Guterres's support Guterres backs 2-state solution, Saudi Arabia condemns Israel United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his support for a two-state solution, calling Palestinian statehood "a right, not a reward." Saudi Arabia's foreign minister thanked Macron and Guterres for their efforts toward peace. He condemned Israeli actions in Gaza and the West Bank as threats to regional stability. The United States has criticized Western nations for recognizing Palestine, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying it would embolden Hamas.