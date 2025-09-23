Sourav Ganguly confident of India's Asia Cup chances

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed confidence in Team India 's chances of winning the ongoing Asia Cup. His statement comes after India's impressive six-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in a Super Fours clash on Sunday. "India is a very good team. We defeated Pakistan easily in the Super 4s match," said Ganguly while speaking to ANI.

Confidence boost We have a good chance to win (Asia Cup): Ganguly Ganguly further emphasized his faith in Team India's capabilities by saying, "We have a good chance to win (Asia Cup). I hope we will play well." His optimism comes after India's dominant performance against Pakistan in both the group stage and Super Fours clashes of the tournament. India had earlier won the group stage match by seven wickets.

Batting brilliance India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Super Fours clash In the Super Fours clash, Pakistan put up a strong fight with their batting. Sahibzada Farhan scored a lucky yet composed 58 runs while Faheem Ashraf's quick cameo of 20 runs off eight balls helped Pakistan post 171/5, their highest T20I score against India while batting first. However, India's opening pair of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma responded with an aggressive approach to chase down the target successfully.

Match-winning duo India extend unbeaten streak in Asia Cup Gill and Sharma formed a 105-run opening partnership in just 9.5 overs, taking the pressure off the middle order. Their aggressive batting style took on Pakistan's bowling attack head-on, with Gill scoring 47 runs and Sharma an unbeaten 74. This performance helped India extend its unbeaten streak in the tournament to four matches.