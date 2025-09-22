Russia proposes Su-57 production in India: Report

Russia has proposed to India the supply and local production of its fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets, Russian news agency TASS reported. The proposal comes as Russia is set to complete the delivery of five S-400 "Triumf" surface-to-air missile systems by 2026. Dmitry Shugayev, head of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, confirmed that discussions are underway for additional S-400 systems.

Defense collaboration Final 2 S-400 units expected by 2026 and 2027 The $5.5 billion deal for five S-400 systems was signed in 2018 and aims to counter China's military capabilities. Despite delays, the final two units are now expected by 2026 and 2027. Between 2020 and 2024, Russia accounted for a whopping 36% of India's weapons imports, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). It was closely followed by France at 33% and Israel at 13%.

Strategic alliance India has successfully used the S-400 system India and Russia have a long history of defense cooperation, including licensed production of T-90 tanks and Su-30 MKI jets. They also collaborated on projects such as the BrahMos missile system. The Indian armed forces successfully used the S-400 system during 'Operation Sindoor' in May to intercept missiles from Pakistan, demonstrating its importance in India's air defense strategy.