Chadchan SBI bank robbery: ₹1cr, 20kg gold recovered

Robbers ditched their car after crashing into another vehicle

Teams from Vijayapura and Solapur worked together to track down part of the loot.

Superintendent Laxman Nimbargi led the search in Huljanti, Maharashtra, where officers found a bag containing cash and gold found on top of a house.

The robbers abandoned their car after bumping into another vehicle and clashing with locals—giving police fresh leads to follow as they hunt for the rest of the stolen haul.

The investigation is underway based on a complaint from the bank manager.