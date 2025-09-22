Next Article
UK cop caught drink-driving twice within 3 weeks
Nottinghamshire police constable Jakub Lewandowski, 23, was caught drink-driving two times within three weeks—first on August 31 and again on a Friday in September 2025.
Both times, he was way over the legal alcohol limit and even got arrested while out on bail for the first offense.
He remains suspended while they carry out internal misconduct proceedings
Lewandowski admitted to both charges in court and now has to complete 140 hours of unpaid work.
He's also banned from driving for three years and must comply with a 45-day Alcohol Abstinence Requirement.
