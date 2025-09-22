'Don 3': 'Kaithi' actor Arjun Das might play the villain 

The much-anticipated film Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar , is reportedly in advanced talks with actor Arjun Das for the role of the main antagonist. After Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh will be headlining this third installment. Kriti Sanon has been confirmed as the female lead. The film is a reboot of the Don franchise and aims to bring a new flavor to this genre.

Character details Das to make his Hindi debut with this film A source told Pinkvilla, "After playing characters with gray shades in films like Master, Kaithi, Vikram, Good Bad Ugly, and soon-to-be-released OG, Arjun Das is in talks to make his Hindi debut." "Farhan Akhtar and team are in talks with Arjun to come on board Don 3 as the main antagonist. Arjun has shown his interest too as the character has multiple arcs and a lot more than just a run-of-the-mill antagonist."

Actor's preparation 'Ranveer will be undergoing workshops to get mannerisms of Don' The source further revealed that the film will focus on the "cat-and-mouse game" between Singh and Das. "Ranveer will be undergoing workshops to get the mannerisms of Don right. He will be bringing in his own elements to the character and is excited to embark on an action-packed journey with Farhan Akhtar from January." The film is set to go on floors in January 2026.