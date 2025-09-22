Big Billion Days: Flipkart expects 300M visits during the sale

E-commerce giant Flipkart is gearing up for its annual festive mega sale, The Big Billion Days (TBBD). The company is expecting an impressive 250-300 million visitors during the event. Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart, said that for the entire festive season, they are projecting a whopping 350 million visits. This number is twice the size of IPL's audience.

Seller expansion 25% increase in transacting sellers At the launch event of TBBD, Hemant Badri, Senior VP & Head of Minutes, Supply Chain, Customer Experience & Re-Commerce at Flipkart Group, revealed that the company has seen a 25% increase in transacting sellers over the last six months across all categories. This growth indicates a healthy ecosystem for sellers on the platform and an expanding range of products for customers.

Market response Early bird deals see huge demand Pratik Shetty, Vice President of Growth & Marketing at Flipkart, revealed that early bird deals launched ahead of TBBD have already witnessed a huge spike in demand. This is especially true for categories like fashion, beauty, and personal care items, home products, as well as electronics accessories. The data shows that customers are eager to grab these pre-sale offers.

Demographic shift Gen Z takes the lead A major contributor to this season's success is the rise of Gen Z shoppers. They are now the largest group of organic app visitors, overtaking millennials for the first time ever. Flipkart says this age group dominates on-app customer visits with a 55% year-on-year (YoY) increase in organic visits in September alone.

Service expansion Expansion of Flipkart Minutes Flipkart is also focusing on its quick commerce service, Flipkart Minutes. The service has expanded to 21 cities with over 400 dark stores. Badri said that 70-80% of mobile and electronics deliveries in these cities during BBD will be done through Minutes. This highlights the company's strategy to expand beyond metropolitan areas and cater to a wider audience.