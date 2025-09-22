Why China did not cut lending rates

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has decided to keep its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive month. The decision comes even after the US Federal Reserve 's interest rate cut last week by 25bps. China 's one-year loan prime rate, which impacts most new and outstanding loans, remains at 3%. Meanwhile, the five-year benchmark rate, which influences mortgages, stays at 3.5%. China is prioritizing economic stability over short-term stimulus as it faces low inflation and deflationary pressures.

Policy stance Last interest rate cut happened in May The PBOC also kept the seven-day reverse repo rate, its main policy rate, unchanged after the Fed's cut. The benchmark lending rates are usually levied on banks' top clients and are calculated monthly based on designated commercial banks' proposed rates submitted to the PBOC. The last time these key lending rates were trimmed was in May when they were cut by 10 basis points as part of Beijing's efforts to bolster its economy.

Economic slowdown China's economic slowdown worsens in August China's economic slowdown worsened in August, with several key indicators falling short of expectations. Retail sales grew by just 3.4% in August amid weak consumption, while industrial output growth slowed to 5.2%, its lowest since August last year. In another sign of weak domestic demand, consumer prices fell more than expected last month and deflation in wholesale prices has persisted for nearly three years.

Trade impact Export growth slowed to 4.4% in August China's export growth also slowed to 4.4% in August, its weakest since February. This was due to the fading impact of frontloading shipments and US trade policy targeting transshipment to third countries. Barclays economists noted that "almost all housing indicators deteriorated further" in August, as the real estate slump worsened and fiscal stimulus faded.