LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Trump, Musk seen together for first time since fallout
Summarize
Trump, Musk seen together for first time since fallout
Trump and Musk reunite at Charlie Kirk memorial after fallout

Trump, Musk seen together for first time since fallout

By Mudit Dube
Sep 22, 2025
10:02 am
What's the story

US President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk have reunited after a public fallout. The two were seen together at a memorial event for Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona. The 31-year-old ring-wing activist was shot dead on September 10 at a Utah university campus. This is their first public appearance together since Musk resigned from his position as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under tense circumstances earlier this year.

Resignation details

Musk criticized Trump's flagship policy bill

Musk, who was head of the Department of Government Efficiency until late May, had left his post amid tensions. He had criticized the Trump administration's flagship policy bill as "fiscally irresponsible" and "utterly insane and destructive." The feud played out largely on social media, where Musk accused Trump of being named in the so-called "Epstein files"—documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In July, Trump said he would consider deporting Musk.

Political aspirations

Musk's 'America First' party

After his fallout with Trump, Musk announced his plan to launch an "America First" party. However, not much has been done in that direction so far. At the memorial event for Kirk, Musk shared a photo of himself with Trump on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it: "For Charlie."

Twitter Post

Take a look at Musk's post