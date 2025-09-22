Trump, Musk seen together for first time since fallout
What's the story
US President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk have reunited after a public fallout. The two were seen together at a memorial event for Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona. The 31-year-old ring-wing activist was shot dead on September 10 at a Utah university campus. This is their first public appearance together since Musk resigned from his position as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under tense circumstances earlier this year.
Resignation details
Musk criticized Trump's flagship policy bill
Musk, who was head of the Department of Government Efficiency until late May, had left his post amid tensions. He had criticized the Trump administration's flagship policy bill as "fiscally irresponsible" and "utterly insane and destructive." The feud played out largely on social media, where Musk accused Trump of being named in the so-called "Epstein files"—documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In July, Trump said he would consider deporting Musk.
Political aspirations
Musk's 'America First' party
After his fallout with Trump, Musk announced his plan to launch an "America First" party. However, not much has been done in that direction so far. At the memorial event for Kirk, Musk shared a photo of himself with Trump on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it: "For Charlie."
Twitter Post
Take a look at Musk's post
For Charlie pic.twitter.com/8092jIt319— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2025