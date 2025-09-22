Trump, Musk seen together for first time since fallout

Trump and Musk reunite at Charlie Kirk memorial after fallout

By Mudit Dube 10:02 am Sep 22, 202510:02 am

US President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk have reunited after a public fallout. The two were seen together at a memorial event for Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona. The 31-year-old ring-wing activist was shot dead on September 10 at a Utah university campus. This is their first public appearance together since Musk resigned from his position as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under tense circumstances earlier this year.