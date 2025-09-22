Assam Rifles seize M4 rifle, ammunition in Mizoram; 1 arrested

The search operation led to the recovery of a 5.56mm M4A1 carbine with a magazine, a red dot sight, 19 rounds of 5.56mm NATO ammunition, and 100 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. One person, Robert Vanlalliana, was arrested on the spot during this operation. The seized items and the accused have been handed over to the Zokhawthar Police Department for further investigation and legal action.

Recent violence

Two jawans killed in Manipur ambush

This operation comes just two days after an ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur's Bishnupur district. The attack left two jawans dead and five others injured. The vehicle carrying 33 personnel was attacked while moving from Imphal to Bishnupur. While no group claimed responsibility, it is suspected that the attack was carried out by the banned Meitei insurgent group, People's Liberation Army.