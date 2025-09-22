UP: Girl dies by suicide after boyfriend's murder

Investigation underway; forensic experts involved

The woman was found at home with an empty pesticide packet nearby, pointing to suspected poisoning.

Villagers had protested for hours outside the police station on September 19, demanding action against her and her family.

Her parents were at the police station when she died; they shared that she'd been deeply upset about being blamed after her boyfriend's death.

The investigation is ongoing with forensic experts involved to help piece together what really happened.