India doesn't see religion while responding to terrorism: Rajnath Singh
During his landmark visit to Morocco, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted how India handles terrorism without looking at religion.
Speaking to the Indian community in Rabat on September 21, he said, "The terrorists came here and killed our citizens after asking their religion. But we did not see someone's religion, but their actions," making it clear that India responds based on actions, not faith.
This was in the context of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.
Singh explains India's neutral stance on religion
Singh's comments followed the Pahalgam terror attack where victims were targeted for their religion.
He explained that during Operation Sindoor, India focused only on those responsible—avoiding harm to civilians or military sites.
This approach reflects India's commitment to justice and its secular values.
Singh's trip strengthens India-Morocco defense ties
Singh's two-day trip was the first by an Indian Defense Minister to Morocco and helped strengthen defense ties between the countries.
He also inaugurated Tata Advanced Systems's new armored vehicle plant at Berrechid—the first Indian defense facility in Africa—showing how India is expanding its global defense presence under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.