India doesn't see religion while responding to terrorism: Rajnath Singh India Sep 22, 2025

During his landmark visit to Morocco, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted how India handles terrorism without looking at religion.

Speaking to the Indian community in Rabat on September 21, he said, "The terrorists came here and killed our citizens after asking their religion. But we did not see someone's religion, but their actions," making it clear that India responds based on actions, not faith.

This was in the context of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.