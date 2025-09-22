'Operation Sindoor' phases can restart if terrorism persists: Rajnath Singh
What's the story
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has hinted at the possibility of resuming "Operation Sindoor," a military operation against terrorism. Speaking to the Indian community in Morocco, he said, "Whether part 2 or...3 remains to be done, we can't say. It depends on their (Pakistan's) conduct. If they indulge in terrorist activities, they will get a reply." "PM too has said that this is just a pause. 'Operation Sindoor' has only been halted... It can be started again," he added.
Military preparedness
Military ready for any operation: Singh
Singh also praised the military's readiness for future operations, recalling a meeting with the Chief of Defense Staff and service chiefs. He said they were ready for any operation if the government decided on one. "You would be delighted to know they didn't take even a second and responded that they are absolutely ready," he added.
Twitter Post
Singh's address in Morocco
Retaliatory action
'Operation Sindoor'
Operation Sindoor was launched after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. In retaliation, Indian forces conducted precise strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), killing over 100 terrorists. Further strikes were carried out on Pakistani air bases after Islamabad heightened tensions.
Territorial claim
PoK will be part of India 1 day: Singh
On the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Singh expressed confidence that it will eventually be part of India. He recalled addressing the Indian Army five years ago, saying PoK would join India without needing an attack. "PoK will be ours on its own. Demands have started being made in PoK; you must have heard the sloganeering." "That day will come," he added.