'Operation Sindoor' has only been halted: Singh

'Operation Sindoor' phases can restart if terrorism persists: Rajnath Singh

By Snehil Singh 10:01 am Sep 22, 202510:01 am

What's the story

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has hinted at the possibility of resuming "Operation Sindoor," a military operation against terrorism. Speaking to the Indian community in Morocco, he said, "Whether part 2 or...3 remains to be done, we can't say. It depends on their (Pakistan's) conduct. If they indulge in terrorist activities, they will get a reply." "PM too has said that this is just a pause. 'Operation Sindoor' has only been halted... It can be started again," he added.