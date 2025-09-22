PM to inaugurate redeveloped Mata Tripura Sundari temple today India Sep 22, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the newly redeveloped Mata Tripura Sundari temple in Udaipur, Tripura, this Monday.

One of the 51 Shakti Peethas, the temple is a major spiritual and cultural spot. The makeover—costing ₹59 crore—aims to boost both heritage and tourism.

This marks Modi's 11th trip to Tripura and his second visit to this iconic temple since 2014.