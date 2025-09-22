Next Article
PM to inaugurate redeveloped Mata Tripura Sundari temple today
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the newly redeveloped Mata Tripura Sundari temple in Udaipur, Tripura, this Monday.
One of the 51 Shakti Peethas, the temple is a major spiritual and cultural spot. The makeover—costing ₹59 crore—aims to boost both heritage and tourism.
This marks Modi's 11th trip to Tripura and his second visit to this iconic temple since 2014.
Modi to conduct roadshow, offer prayers
After wrapping up events in Itanagar, PM Modi will travel to Gomati district for a 12-kilometer roadshow leading up to the ceremony, with tight security all along.
The temple itself dates back to 1501 and stands as a symbol of Tripura's rich legacy.
Post-inauguration, he'll also offer prayers at a nearby Kali temple before heading back to Agartala.