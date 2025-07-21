Next Article
Gurugram: Teen kills 7-year-old boy over mobile phone theft
In a shocking incident near Gurugram's Kalwadi village, a 16-year-old boy has been arrested for murdering seven-year-old Ashish Kumar.
Police say the teen stabbed Ashish multiple times with scissors on Saturday evening, apparently as revenge because Ashish had earlier revealed his mobile phone theft.
Accused lured away victim before attacking him
The accused allegedly lured Ashish away before attacking him.
After Ashish was reported missing, police found his body following a tip-off and recovered blood-stained scissors at the scene.
The teen confessed during questioning and was arrested on July 19.
He'll be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board while police continue forensic analysis to piece together the full timeline of what happened.