India's power capacity now more from renewables than fossil fuels

This shift means cleaner energy is finally taking center stage in India's power mix—a huge deal for climate goals and future jobs.

But there are still hurdles: coal is still nearly half the grid, and there's work ahead to upgrade storage and make renewables reliable around the clock.

Still, with over 169GW more green projects in progress (and lots of solar rooftops popping up), India's energy future looks brighter—and a bit greener—than ever before.