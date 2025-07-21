India's power capacity now more from renewables than fossil fuels
India has officially crossed a big milestone: as of June 2025, renewables like solar and wind now make up more of the country's power capacity than fossil fuels.
Most of this growth came from solar, which alone jumped to 105.7GW after a massive boost last year.
By June, all non-fossil sources—including nuclear and hydropower—reached 235.7GW, pushing India closer to its ambitious goal of 500GW by 2030.
India's energy future looks brighter—and a bit greener—than ever before
This shift means cleaner energy is finally taking center stage in India's power mix—a huge deal for climate goals and future jobs.
But there are still hurdles: coal is still nearly half the grid, and there's work ahead to upgrade storage and make renewables reliable around the clock.
Still, with over 169GW more green projects in progress (and lots of solar rooftops popping up), India's energy future looks brighter—and a bit greener—than ever before.