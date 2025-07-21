Air India crash: Final report will clarify what happened

Naidu pushes back against rumors about Captain Sumeet Sabharwal

The crash sadly took 260 lives and has put a spotlight on how these investigations are handled.

Naidu stood by the AAIB's process, pushing back against rumors about Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and urging everyone not to jump to conclusions before the facts are out.

He also reassured Parliament that the AAIB sticks to international standards, so we can expect a detailed and reliable final report.