Air India crash: Final report will clarify what happened
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu told Parliament that the final investigation report will clear up what really happened in the Air India 171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.
The initial findings left a lot of questions—especially since pilot conversations were hard to follow and didn't say who was speaking.
Naidu emphasized that only a thorough, fact-based probe can guide what needs to change next.
Naidu pushes back against rumors about Captain Sumeet Sabharwal
The crash sadly took 260 lives and has put a spotlight on how these investigations are handled.
Naidu stood by the AAIB's process, pushing back against rumors about Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and urging everyone not to jump to conclusions before the facts are out.
He also reassured Parliament that the AAIB sticks to international standards, so we can expect a detailed and reliable final report.