Next Article
SC delays hearing on FIR against judge over cash seizure
The Supreme Court has decided to delay hearing a request for an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma, after unaccounted cash was found at his home following a fire.
The discovery led to serious misconduct allegations and calls for his impeachment, but the court isn't rushing—despite an urgent plea from the lawyer involved.
Justice Varma challenges impeachment panel's findings
A panel of three judges investigated and confirmed that Justice Varma and his family had access to where the cash was found.
After talking to 55 witnesses and visiting the site, they recommended impeachment to top leaders.
Now, Justice Varma is fighting back in court, challenging both the findings and his possible removal.