Can't settle political disputes in court: SC on Tejasvi Surya

Farmer's suicide linked to false post

Back in November 7, 2024, Surya posted online that farmer Rudrappa Balikai took his own life after losing land to the Waqf Board.

Police later found this wasn't true—Balikai's death in 2024 was because of crop loss and debt, with no Waqf Board involved.

The High Court had already tossed out the charges as groundless, and now the Supreme Court has agreed, ending the case for good.

