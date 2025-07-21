Next Article
Can't settle political disputes in court: SC on Tejasvi Surya
The Supreme Court has shut down Karnataka's attempt to revive a criminal case against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.
He was accused of spreading false info about a farmer's suicide in Haveri, but the court said political disputes like this should be settled at the polls, not in courtrooms.
Farmer's suicide linked to false post
Back in November 7, 2024, Surya posted online that farmer Rudrappa Balikai took his own life after losing land to the Waqf Board.
Police later found this wasn't true—Balikai's death in 2024 was because of crop loss and debt, with no Waqf Board involved.
The High Court had already tossed out the charges as groundless, and now the Supreme Court has agreed, ending the case for good.
