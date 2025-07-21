Next Article
Mumbai submerged: Flights delayed, local trains running late
Mumbai woke up to heavy rain on Monday, July 21, 2025, leading to flooded streets, the closure of Andheri subway, and long traffic jams on key highways.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for more intense rain ahead.
Local trains are running 20-25 minutes late due to waterlogging.
Airlines advise travelers to check flight status
If you're heading out or catching a flight, expect delays—major airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet have asked travelers to check their flight status and allow extra time.
With over 100mm of rain recorded at Santacruz station (and more storms expected till July 26), getting around could stay tricky for a while.