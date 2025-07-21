Next Article
SC pauses contempt case against Mamata Banerjee
The Supreme Court has paused a contempt case against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, warning everyone not to drag politics into the courtroom.
The case started after a trust accused Banerjee of making comments that hurt the judiciary, following an April 2023 order that canceled nearly 25,000 teaching jobs over recruitment fraud.
'Don't try to politicize before the court...': SC
This isn't just about one leader—it's about keeping courts fair and above political fights.
The judges made it clear: "Don't try to politicize before the court; your political battle you should fight somewhere else."
The next hearing is set for late August, and the big question is whether government officials will actually follow through on recovering salaries and fixing hiring issues as ordered by the court.
