Ambedkar statue vandalized in UP's Prayagraj
On July 21, unknown people uprooted and tossed a Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue into a canal in Prayagraj's Kodapur village.
The statue was on a disputed farmland path that's been causing tension locally.
Sadly, this isn't the first time—similar attacks on Ambedkar statues have happened recently in Manda on March 31, 2025, and Bareilly, raising concerns about respect for public icons.
New statue to be installed soon
Police have filed a case and started investigating, but no arrests yet. The area is calm for now thanks to extra police presence.
To reassure the community, officials say they'll install a new Ambedkar statue at the same spot soon.
The incident highlights ongoing challenges around protecting public spaces and easing local tensions over such memorials.