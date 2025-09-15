'Whenever Bihar progresses, Congress-RJD insult state': Modi slams 'bidi-Bihar' remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over a controversial social media post by Kerala Congress. The post had compared Bihar with bidis over the BJP-led Centre's recent GST changes. The GST Council had proposed a tax hike on tobacco, cigars and cigarettes from 28% to 40%, while reducing the bidi tax from 28% to 18%. Reacting to the change, the Congress wrote on X, "Bidis...Bihar start with B. Cannot be considered sin anymore."

Allegations PM Modi accuses Congress, RJD of hating Bihar Modi has now reacted to the controversial post while speaking at a rally in Bihar's Purnea. PM Modi alleged that opposition parties insult Bihar whenever it progresses. He said, "You must have noticed that RJD's ally, the Congress party is comparing Bihar to a beedi on social media. These people hate Bihar so much." PM Modi accused the Congress and RJD of harboring hatred for Bihar, alleging they have caused great harm to the state through corruption and scams.

Reforms Prices of everyday items to fall: Modi on GST reforms He also promised to stop infiltration allegedly encouraged by opposition leadership. PM Modi linked recent GST reforms to relief for households ahead of the festive season. He said prices of everyday items like toothpaste, soap, shampoo, ghee, and food items would fall due to these changes. He emphasized that his government cares about people's expenses and savings. "When there is a government that cares about the poor, it works for the welfare of the poor," he said.