iOS 26 releasing today: How to update your iPhone
What's the story
Apple is releasing iOS 26 today, marking a major design overhaul and the introduction of new features. The update brings 'Liquid Glass' design, Call Screening, Live Translation, AutoMix, and several other features. It will be compatible with iPhone 11 series and newer models. The update will also enhance Messages, Apple Music, and CarPlay apps. However, the advanced Apple Intelligence features are exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro and later models.
Update details
'Liquid Glass' design overhaul
iOS 26 is Apple's biggest mobile OS update since iOS 7, and it brings the largest design change in over a decade. The new look, dubbed Liquid Glass, is described by Apple as "a new translucent material that reflects and refracts its surroundings." This gives more focus to content while adding vitality across controls, navigation, app icons, widgets, and more.
Feature highlights
New features in Phone and Messages app
The iOS 26 update also brings a host of new features, such as Call Screening and Hold Assist for the Phone app. The former asks unknown callers their name and reason for calling, while the latter automatically waits on hold and notifies users when an agent is ready. The Messages app gets conversation backgrounds, polls in group chats, Apple Cash in group conversations, typing indicators, and an "Add Contact" button.
Privacy features
Enhanced privacy and AI capabilities
The iOS 26 update also brings enhanced privacy features such as message screening. Messages from unknown senders will be moved to a dedicated folder where users can mark the number as known or delete it. The update also expands Apple's AI capabilities, offering live translation in messages and captions during FaceTime calls under the "Apple Intelligence" banner.
Compatibility
How to install iOS 26 on your iPhone
iOS 26 is compatible with iPhone 11 series and newer models, including the recently launched iPhone 17 series. The new update will be available globally starting today. In India, it is expected to roll out at 10:30pm IST, following Apple's usual release schedule of 10:00am Pacific Time. To install iOS 26, users need to open Settings on their iPhones, navigate to the General tab, and find the Software Update option under it.