iOS 26 releasing today: How to update your iPhone

Apple is releasing iOS 26 today, marking a major design overhaul and the introduction of new features. The update brings 'Liquid Glass' design, Call Screening, Live Translation, AutoMix, and several other features. It will be compatible with iPhone 11 series and newer models. The update will also enhance Messages, Apple Music, and CarPlay apps. However, the advanced Apple Intelligence features are exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro and later models.

Update details 'Liquid Glass' design overhaul iOS 26 is Apple's biggest mobile OS update since iOS 7, and it brings the largest design change in over a decade. The new look, dubbed Liquid Glass, is described by Apple as "a new translucent material that reflects and refracts its surroundings." This gives more focus to content while adding vitality across controls, navigation, app icons, widgets, and more.

Feature highlights New features in Phone and Messages app The iOS 26 update also brings a host of new features, such as Call Screening and Hold Assist for the Phone app. The former asks unknown callers their name and reason for calling, while the latter automatically waits on hold and notifies users when an agent is ready. The Messages app gets conversation backgrounds, polls in group chats, Apple Cash in group conversations, typing indicators, and an "Add Contact" button.

Privacy features Enhanced privacy and AI capabilities The iOS 26 update also brings enhanced privacy features such as message screening. Messages from unknown senders will be moved to a dedicated folder where users can mark the number as known or delete it. The update also expands Apple's AI capabilities, offering live translation in messages and captions during FaceTime calls under the "Apple Intelligence" banner.