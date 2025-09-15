Samsung Galaxy S25 series is finally receiving One UI 8

Samsung is rolling out the Android 16-based One UI 8 operating system (OS) update for its Galaxy S25 series. The news was confirmed by a community manager at the tech giant, who said that the beta program has ended in South Korea. Participants of this program are now receiving a new firmware update for the global stable version of One UI 8.

Update details Rollout is currently limited to South Korea The One UI 8 update was first spotted by SamMobile on Samsung's South Korean community page. It is currently being rolled out to the Galaxy S25 series devices (the inclusion of the Galaxy S25 Edge remains unconfirmed) in South Korea. The firmware version for this update is S93xNKSU5BYI3, and it has a download size of around 555.45MB (for the Galaxy S25 Ultra).

Update expansion How to check for One UI 8 update The One UI 8 update will also be available to users who didn't participate in the beta program. Once ready, users will get an automatic notification about the update on their devices. They can also manually check for it by going to Settings > Software update. As of now, the rollout is limited to South Korea, but other international markets are likely to follow suit soon.