Qualcomm's next flagship chip is Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Qualcomm has officially confirmed the name of its next flagship mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The announcement comes just ahead of the 2025 Snapdragon Summit, where Qualcomm will unveil the processor that will power the next generation of premium Android flagship phones. The new naming convention, which began with the introduction of the "Elite" moniker last year, reflects performance capabilities.

Naming strategy New naming convention for SoCs Qualcomm has clarified its new naming convention for chipsets, saying it marks the fifth generation of its premium 8-series platforms. The company said, "By aligning with Gen 5, we're reinforcing its leadership position and simplifying how consumers understand our product roadmap." The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will succeed last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Previous generations include Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Device integration Xiaomi, Samsung to use Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Xiaomi has confirmed that its upcoming models, the Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The processor will also be used in Samsung's Galaxy S26 series. More details about the performance and features of this new chipset are expected at the upcoming Snapdragon Summit. The three-day event will commence on September 23.