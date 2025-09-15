Why you should start brushing your teeth more often
Turns out, brushing your teeth does more than keep your smile bright—it might actually help protect your heart.
A 2024 study from Tampere University found that certain mouth bacteria can settle in your arteries, spark inflammation, and make heart attacks more likely.
So oral hygiene just got a lot more important.
Research reveals bacteria in arteries
Scientists checked artery plaques from over 200 patients and found DNA from common mouth bacteria (viridans streptococci) in nearly half the samples.
These bacteria hide out for years in protective layers called biofilms and can "wake up" after things like viral infections, causing inflammation that weakens artery walls and blocks blood flow.
What can you do?
The findings—published last year—suggest that keeping your mouth healthy could lower your risk of heart trouble.
Dentists recommend regular brushing, treating gum issues early, and not skipping dental visits.
The study also hints at future treatments to target these sneaky bacterial biofilms directly.